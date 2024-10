In the regular season finale on Friday night, the Galion varsity football team defending its home field with a 33-21 victory over Marion Harding. With the win, the Tigers finished the regular season with an overall record of 7-3, and a winning record of 4-3 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play. In the Division IV, Region 14 playoffs, 7th-seeded Galion will host 10th-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday at 7 p.m.

Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest