Cooler weather gets hunting seasons going

Moments of Fall-like weather and several nights of frost like temperatures in early October have gotten the hunting seasons swinging in full action. The cold weather and north winds we had prior to the opening weekends of the waterfowl seasons across the state provided lots of action for hunters. The teal and wood ducks were gearing up for their early departure for their wintering grounds to the south and many mallards provided plentiful gunning opportunities as well. Things should really pick up in early November with a few more cold snaps driving those ducks down from Canada.

• The cold weather has the deer thinking about love as well. Deer movement has really picked up the last few weeks. Archery hunters have started to score on big bucks moving more during daylight hours as they search for does in heat. Unfortunately the number of deer killed on the road has skyrocketed as well. Be careful driving out there and keep your head on a swivel looking for deer on the move especially during the dawn and dusk hours.

• The heart of the fall hunting and trapping seasons are about to open. Rabbit and ring neck pheasant open on November 1st. Rabbit season remains open until the end of February and pheasant stays open until January 12th. Daily limit on rabbits is four and two for pheasants (males only). The furbearer trapping and hunting seasons open on November 10th (except for beaver and otter). Be sure to check your ODNR regulations for closing dates on each of the species.

• In honor of Veterans Day, the ODNR Division of Wildlife invites veterans to visit and shoot for free at one of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges on Sunday, Nov. 10. The shooting range permit requirement is waived for veterans on all Division of Wildlife Class A, B, and C shooting ranges for that day.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife is providing a free range day as a thank you to veterans for their service. Veterans can visit either the Delaware or Spring Valley class A ranges between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to get specialized instruction. A variety of firearms will be available to use at no charge. The addresses for both areas are as follows:Delaware Wildlife Area, 1110 State Route 229, Ashley 43003; Spring Valley Wildlife Area, 3570 Houston Road, Waynesville 45068.

On-site staff will provide equipment, ammunition, ear protection, and eye protection at these locations. The Division of Wildlife’s honor guard will start the day with a flag ceremony at 9 a.m.

ODNR Division of Wildlife public shooting ranges provide comfortable, safe places to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns, and archery equipment. A complete list of range facilities, and the amenities offered at each, can be found at wildohio.gov. Class A shooting ranges offer supervised rifle and pistol target shooting. Class B facilities offer unsupervised rifle and pistol target shooting, while Class C ranges host unsupervised clay target shotgun shooting.

All persons 18 and older shooting on Division of Wildlife Class A, B, or C ranges are required to purchase a shooting range permit. The range permit requirement does not apply to veterans on Sunday, Nov. 10. Permits are available at all hunting and fishing license outlets, via the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System, or on the HuntFish OH mobile app. Daily permits are available for $5. The annual permit is $24.

The ODNR, in cooperation with U.S. Hotels, will also once again offer U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, a 30% discount off camping reservations, getaway rentals, state-operated cabins, or resort lodge stays during the month of November.

To check availability or to make a reservation for state-operated camping, cabins, and other facilities, visit reserveohio.com. Use the promo code “VETERAN24” to receive the 30% discount. This offer is subject to availability and applies to new reservations at open campgrounds, as well as new cabin reservations at Buck Creek, Cowan Lake, Dillon, Lake Hope, Malabar Farm, Mohican, Pike Lake, and Pymatuning state parks.

Great Ohio Lodges, a division of U.S. Hotels, will also offer a 30% discount to all veterans and active-duty military personnel throughout November on lodge rooms and select cabins at their nine properties (Burr Oak Lodge, Deer Creek Lodge, Hocking Hills Lodge, Hueston Woods Lodge, Maumee Bay Lodge, Mohican Lodge, Punderson Manor Lodge, Salt Fork Lodge, and Shawnee Lodge).

To check availability or make a reservation, visit www.greatohiolodges.com, select the park you are interested in, and use promo code “VETERAN24” when making a reservation online or call the Great Ohio Lodges reservation line at 1-800-ATAPARK (282-7275).

Until next time, Good Hunting and Good Fishing!

Ken Parrott is a retired Northmor High School Agricultural Science teacher.