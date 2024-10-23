Johnny Appleseed exhibit on display

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Johnny Appleseed exhibit

From now until Oct. 31, the Crawford Park District will be hosting the Johnny Appleseed Historic Byway exhibit! The exhibit includes extensive information on the life of the man behind the myth, and gives you details for other historical sites to visit if you’d like to learn more about Johnny.

Also on display will be an apple tree cookie believed to be the offspring of one of Johnny’s trees from his own nursery! Come and see it at Lowe-Volk Park. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon-4 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park is located at 2401 State Route 598, 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in celestial sights. Some of the targets for fall are:

• The center of the Milky Way – the area our whole galaxy rotates around.

• Lagoon Nebula (M8) – a giant gas cloud of our Milky Way, found 5,200 light-years away, and found in the constellation Sagittarius.

• Trifid Nebula (M20) – also a giant gas cloud in the Milky Way, found 9,000 light-years away, and in the constellation Sagittarius.

• Antares – “Scorpion’s Heart”, a giant red carbon star in Scorpius, found about 550 light-years away, and 10,000 times brighter than our sun!

• M4 – a globular cluster of stars, discovered in 1746, and our closest globular cluster at just 5,500 light-years away,

• Corona Borealis – “the Northern Crown”, 73rd constellation in size, and found between Boötes and Hercules.

There are a lot of other objects to view. What we see will depend on what the clouds are doing. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.