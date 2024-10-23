GACC hosts Manufacturing Breakfast

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the Manufacturing Breakfast at Galion Grace Point on Oct. 8 to celebrate local manufacturing businesses. Courtesy | Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce

On Oct. 8, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Manufacturing Breakfast. The event was created to honor and celebrate our local manufacturing businesses. They are a vital asset to our local community by providing economic growth to the community, creating hundreds of job opportunities, and supporting the community through sponsorships, donations, development projects, and local events.

Our first speaker of the morning was Mike Tinkey, the current president of Eagle Crusher Company. He spoke on the success of their internal leadership program and how focusing on their employees’ success has made their business more productive and has increased their employee retention.

The second speaker was Jeran Pollock, vice president of sales at Elliott Machine Works. Pollock spoke on the growth and development of Elliott Machine Works and the impact its new expansion project will have on the company and the community.

Our final speaker was Dr. Ana Brown from the Ohio BWC. Brown spoke about the Better You, Better Ohio program. This is a free, voluntary program that helps Ohio workers and their employers improve health and well-being with the goal of improving employee health and reducing workplace injuries.

After listening to the speakers, we handed out the Service in Manufacturing Awards.

Carter Machine awarded Brian Rinehart for his unwavering commitment and remarkable contributions to the company. They also awarded Wayne Fryer, who has become an indispensable asset with his vast knowledge and versatility contributing to the success of their company.

Elliot Machine Works honored Elcie Robinette for her vital roles in managing many aspects of the company including accounting and freight management. They also awarded Jim Cross for his 45 years of excellent service and admirable dedication.

Tramec Sloan awarded Paige Hendershot for her dedication, leadership, and exceptional work ethic. Sloan also recognized Rachel Enke for her dedication, leadership, and ability to rise to new challenges.

Eagle Crusher awarded Jeff Cullen for his outstanding commitment to his customers as well as his dedication and leadership throughout his 28 years. He has become an integral part of “Team Eagle.”

Urban Industries recognized Joe Borders for his 38 years of service and described him as “the glue that holds the shop together.” He always goes above what is asked and ensures the job is completed correctly.

We want to give a huge thank you to our sponsors for the Manufacturing Breakfast. Those sponsors include the Avita Health System, Hunting National Bank, J&F Construction, Park National Bank, and Anthem Blue Cross — our chamber health insurance benefit.

Thank you to Galion Grace Point for hosting the event, The Hub for lending us their linens, and all the businesses who donated to our goodie bags. We could not have made this event happen without the support of our chamber board members and chamber ambassadors.

To learn more about the GCACC, visit us online at galion-crestlinechamber.org. To RSVP for the Manufacturing Breakfast, email [email protected] or call the chamber office at 419-468-7737.

Submitted by the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce.