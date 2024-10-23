Esterline named student of the month

Colonel Crawford senior Lauren Esterline poses for a photo with her certificate after being named the October Student of the Month by the Colonel Crawford Lions Club. Courtesy | Colonel Crawford Lions Club

The Colonel Crawford Lions Student of the Month for October 2024 is Lauren Esterline, a Colonel Crawford High School senior and daughter of Paul and Jocelyn Esterline.

Esterline serves as vice president of the National Honor Society, president of the class of 2025, and as president of the FCCLA where she has earned the club’s Community Service Award for three years. She is a three-year academic letter-winner and pin recipient, and a member of the Academic Challenge team. She is also a member of the concert band, Young Life, and LEO Club.

Some of Esterline’s community service activities include planning a Ronald McDonald House field trip and founding fundraising activities at the elementary school for that organization. She has participated in the Flying Horse Farms Community Service Project, helped with the Lions Club Spook Alley event, participates in LEO activities such as Steps for Sarcoma tie blankets, and is an after-school tutor. She is an osteosarcoma (bone cancer) survivor.

Esterline attends Calvary Baptist Church in Bucyrus. Last summer, she worked at First Federal Bank of Ohio as a bank teller. She also helps her grandparents at the Bucyrus and Crestline farmers markets. After graduation, she plans to attend college to pursue a degree in accounting.

Esterline and her parents were guests of the Colonel Crawford Lions at its October dinner meeting. She received a commemorative certificate for the honor and a check for $100.

Submitted by the Colonel Crawford Lions Club.