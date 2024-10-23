Domestic violence shelter hosts vigil

The Richland County Domestic Violence Shelter hosted “Light of Hope: A Vigil for Healing and Remembrance” on Oct. 16 at Reidl Hall on the campus of The Ohio State University – Mansfield. More than 70 attendees participated in the event which featured personal stories of survival, words of remembrance, encouraging messages, and a candlelight ceremony.

“We wanted to create an atmosphere that was both solemn and celebratory,” said Richland County Domestic Violence Shelter Executive Director Colleen Rice. “It’s important to convey the seriousness of domestic violence and the deep and lasting impact it has on individuals, families, and our entire community. We cannot and will not forget the ones we’ve lost. At the same time, when someone rises up out of the trauma of domestic violence and is able to create a new, free, and peaceful life for themselves, we want to celebrate them and share their story to inspire hope and healing in others.”

“I want to tell my story so that others can be encouraged and know that they’re not alone on their journey,” said survivor Glynis Haney. “There are people who care, people who really understand, and people who will help. I know it can feel hopeless at times, but I want people to see that you can come out on the other side and pursue an entirely new and different life. I am proof.”

In addition to Haney, other speakers at the event included Apostle Renea Collins, council member Aurelio Diaz, DV Shelter Board member Brian Reich, and Commissioner Tony Vero.

For additional information about the Richland County Domestic Violence Shelter, please contact Rice at [email protected] or call 419-774-5843 ext. 101.

Submitted by the Richland County Domestic Violence Shelter.