Distracted driving crashes down

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Oct. 16 that traffic crashes in Ohio significantly decreased in the year since enforcement of Ohio’s strengthened distracted driving law began.

Local peace officers and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) began enforcing Ohio’s new distracted driving law in October 2023, following a six-month grace period for motorists. The law prohibits all drivers, in most circumstances, from using or holding a cell phone or electronic device while driving.

According to preliminary data from OSHP, there were approximately 1,112 fewer distracted driving crashes in Ohio from Oct. 5, 2023, to Oct. 4, 2024, compared to the 12 months prior. Fatal crashes attributed to distracted driving dropped 19.4%.

The impact of the new law is also reflected in the overall decrease in crashes in Ohio, supporting the theory that drivers don’t always admit to driving distracted before a collision. Preliminary data from OSHP shows that from Oct. 5, 2023, to Oct. 4, 2024, there were nearly 15,400 fewer motor vehicle crashes compared to the 12 months prior. The total number of traffic fatalities also dropped with 138 fewer people killed.

“This is exactly what we expected would happen,” said DeWine. “Ohio’s tougher distracted driving law is influencing better behavior behind the wheel, leading to fewer crashes and fewer deaths. Together, we are promoting a culture of responsibility on our roads, and that’s truly something to celebrate.”

“For too many drivers, a moment of distraction can lead to tragic outcomes,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, patrol superintendent. “Distracted driving is one of the most dangerous behaviors on the road because it takes your eyes off the road, your hands off the wheel, and your mind away from driving. Even a momentary lapse in focus can have devastating results not only for the driver but for everyone else on the road.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has been collaborating with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) to analyze cell phone data about driver behavior since the enactment of the new law. According to CMT, handheld phone use and screen interaction while driving is down 10% in Ohio among drivers who share their data as part of employer-based safety programs or in exchange for insurance discounts. CMT estimates the law has already prevented $283 million in economic damages.

“The data clearly shows the law is working, but we need to convince more Ohioans to put down their phones while driving,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn. “From engineering to education, our job is to protect all users of the transportation system.”

Under Ohio’s new law, using a cell phone or other electronic wireless communications device is considered a primary traffic offense for all drivers, allowing law enforcement to pull over a distracted driver immediately when they witness a violation. First-time offenders are subject to a $150 fine and two points assessed to their driver’s license. Fines and points increase for repeated violations.

“Ohio’s new law is not about collecting fines and punishing drivers. It’s about changing behavior,” said Andy Wilson, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. “Public education and awareness are critical to the success of our strengthened distracted driving law.”

First-time offenders who complete the Ohio Traffic Safety Office’s online distracted driving safety course are eligible to have fines and points waived. In the past year, approximately 15,000 people have completed the course, including around a quarter of whom reside outside Ohio.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office recommends the following steps to eliminate distractions:

• Set up “do not disturb” while driving or driving focus mode. This feature temporarily limits notifications like calls and texts. This setting can be turned on manually before each drive or set to turn on automatically.

• Set up a text response on your phone that automatically responds to incoming texts while driving. Enabling this feature allows drivers to put their phones down and answer texts when safely parked.

• Begin GPS navigation before driving. Drivers should connect their phones to integrated systems within the vehicle or place their devices in a phone mount so necessary information is still available while minimizing distraction.

More resources on Ohio’s law and tips to stop distracted driving are available at phonesdown.ohio.gov.

Submitted by the office of Gov. Mike DeWine.