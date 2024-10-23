Art center to host annual CrowFest

The spectacular sight and the cacophony of sound when thousands of migrating crows descend each year into the eight-acre forest surrounding Mansfield Art Center have long inspired powerful works of art by North Central Ohio artists. Three years ago, a group of those same creatives determined that the extraordinary spectacle was the perfect cause for a fall celebration. The fact that a flock of crows is called a murder aligns perfectly with October’s chilling Halloween vibes.

Thus, from Oct. 26 to Nov. 9, the third annual CrowFest celebrates the heralded massive murmuration of crows which arrive every year at Mansfield Art Center. CrowFest will feature a diverse collection of juried, crow-inspired artwork in every medium. This one-of-a-kind event kicks off Saturday, Oct. 26, with an opening festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It features wood-fired pizza, local craft beer from Phoenix Brewing Co., and fall festivities, as well as an artists reception and an awards presentation announcing the “Best in Crow” piece and category awards by medium.

Museum, and thus, CrowFest hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the National Audubon Society, crows are among our most intelligent birds, with their distinctive “caw” a familiar sound over much of North America. The uber-sociable iridescent black birds gather in communal roosts with thousands or even tens of thousands roosting in one grove. Noisy crows murmurate or fly in massive groups to protect themselves from predators, keep warm, and communicate with each other. The sheer number of birds in a murmuration confuses predators, making it impossible for them to focus on one target.

The crows’ intellect has borne out at Mansfield Art Center. One CrowFest attendee reports having fed a corn chip to one of the crows.

“Apparently, this guy didn’t like all the salt or the hardness, so he carried it to a puddle of melting snow and soaked it, then broke it apart, rinsed each piece, ate them, then chased them with a sip of water,” the attendee recalled. “I threw one to his buddy, who walked right over to the puddle and copied him.”

The Mansfield Art Center building is, in itself, a work of art. Designed by Cleveland architect Don Hisaka, it is a tribute to simplicity of design and materials, intimacy of scale, and a harmonious relationship with the landscape. It opened in 1971, receiving a Progressive Architecture National Citation Award. Two floors feature abundant natural light, spacious galleries, an atrium that highlights its natural surroundings, a gallery shop where visitors can purchase artists’ works, and classrooms offering fine and decorative arts classes in everything from glass blowing to weaving.

Complete visitor and lodging information is available at destinationmansfield.com or by calling 800-642-8282.

Submitted by Destination Mansfield.