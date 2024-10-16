Surgical robot added at Bucyrus Hospital

The surgical team at Bucyrus Hospital poses for a photo with the recently added surgical robot. Courtesy | Avita Health System

Avita Health System has announced the purchase of a da Vinci Xi surgical robot at Bucyrus Hospital. The first robotic-assisted surgery at Bucyrus Hospital was performed on Friday, Oct. 4, by Dr. Justin Doble, a general surgeon at Avita.

“We’ve utilized surgical robots for a decade,” stated Jerry Morasko, president and CEO of Avita Health System. “Our first robotic surgical system was purchased for Galion Hospital in 2014, our second for Ontario Hospital in 2021, and now we’re proud to have a da Vinci Xi surgical robot at Bucyrus Hospital, as well as a second one in Ontario. This investment aligns with Avita’s commitment to bring the most advanced technology to our rural communities and provide the highest level of patient care.”

In addition, Avita Galion Hospital recently became the first critical access hospital in the nation to purchase the new world-class da Vinci 5 surgical system. The acquisition of this robot replaces a previous model. Avita made headlines 10 years ago as the first health system in the region to invest in a surgical robot, which was nicknamed “Surgio” by the community, and they have continued to invest in robotic surgery through Intuitive Surgical, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and a pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery.

“We now have a total of four robotic surgical systems at our three hospitals,” explained Morasko. “We have the da Vinci 5 at Galion Hospital, as well as one da Vinci Xi at Bucyrus Hospital and two at Ontario Hospital. Adding to our fleet of robots gives us the opportunity to better serve our patients.”

Robotic-assisted surgery gives surgeons a greater range of motion and a better view of the surgical areas. Patients often benefit from smaller incisions, reduced pain, faster recovery, and minimized scarring. Avita utilizes robotic-assisted surgery for general surgery, bariatric “weight-loss” surgery, urology, and obstetrics/gynecology.

“More than 11 million surgeries have been performed worldwide with da Vinci surgical robots as of early 2023. Avita is honored to be part of that growth and innovation,” added Morasko.

For more information about Avita Health System, visit avitahealth.org.

Submitted by Avita Health System.