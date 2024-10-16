Parks to host holiday, fall-themed events

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Halloween Family Fun Night

Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6-9 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The Crawford Park District invites you to come out to this great family event. Dress in your Halloween costume or just come to enjoy the activities. There will be a bonfire, face painting, nature art, animals to touch, and wagon rides. Bring a flashlight and go on a guided night hike through the haunted woods or go on a self-guided clue hike around the grass mounds where kids will earn a treat bag. Astronomy Club members will have telescopes out for viewing the night sky if the conditions are right. Fun for the whole family!

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Archery Pumpkin Shoot

Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. at Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus Nevada Road.

Join Lisa and Mike from the Crawford Park District for a fun evening of shooting pumpkins during our annual pumpkin shoot! The targets are smaller than our usual targets, but your aim has gotten better over the summer. All equipment and pumpkins will be provided. Please call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register. Unger Park is located just west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.