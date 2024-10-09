Pastors are blessed with best job

Atwood

I’m not sure if it is appropriate, but I thought I would flex a little bit and see where things land. I’m a pastor, and I want to tell you why it is the best job in the entire world.

Today, I was privileged to get to celebrate with a mom and son about how well the son’s wedding went on Friday. I was there to officiate last week, but I was really there to just show love, share in their story, and drink with the best Serbian uncles Youngstown has to offer.

Today, I was privileged to get to sit with one of our seniors who is struggling with a broken family. I listened a lot, but above all, I reminded her that God is good and there is hope. We laughed and cried a bit, and I can’t wait to see her again and hear how God’s faithfulness and goodness shows up in her life.

Today, I sat with a Personnel Committee and we wrestled with hard topics like how much “comp time” to give to a youth pastor after a mission trip, what the dress code should be for employees (sometimes we are in suits for funerals and sometimes we are in shorts sitting around campfires), and how to compensate facilities staff on snow days. The goal is to provide the most loving and just environment for our staff … what an insane privilege to get to be a part of!

Today, I talked with three faithful parishioners in the parking lot (all at different times!) about whatever was on her mind. I had no cherished outcome, I just got to enjoy our time together. Ministry happens in parking lots as much as in sanctuaries.

Today, I unsuccessfully tried to hang a TV in our church lobby. The TV will one day help our folks know what room to go to on Sundays …but for now, screws and brackets ares scattered all over the floor.

Today, a young woman who recently lost her beloved husband to cancer showed up on her lunch break. There is no greater privilege than to spend time with her and awkwardly, gently, and loving let her know that even when things are hard and nothing will ever be the same, she is going to be ok and our church is with her.

And the emails! So many email. I’m not exaggerating when I say that this is the tip of the iceberg. The day of a pastor is filled with all kinds of holy chaos, silent holiness, and messy but glorious people.

I’m convinced there is no great privilege than to serve as a pastor. Please know that I’m not naive either. I’ve suffered a great deal as a pastor and some days are so hard. Really, really hard. The politics is unfair. Criticism (deserved and undeserved) is gratuitous. There is pressure to perform coupled with endless tasks make pastoring a no-win situation. One of my pastors reminded our church “flock” that sheep often bite, and as a shepherd I can tell you this is true. Some days I wonder if there is a better or easier way of life than being a pastor.

And yet, I have the best job in the world. Let me give you two reasons.

First, it is an extraordinary privilege to get to live life with other people. To suffer alongside others, celebrate alongside others, and just plain journey alongside others. It is a privilege beyond measure to be invited into another’s sacred space and to spend time there.

Second, I get to do the unimaginable: remind people of how good God is and therefore how much hope and joy is possible. I get to deliver more good news than anyone on the planet and get a first-hand glimpse of the power of the Spirit. Joy is at the center of pastoring … and even if the world around us is in drought or flood, radical injustice or unimaginable tragedy, even there hope is at hand. The Scriptures tell us, “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!” Apparently from a divine perspective even my cracked and desperately in need of a pedicure feet are beautiful … because wherever a pastor goes good news can and should follow. May it ever be so!

So, a case could be made that pastors have the best job in the world. We don’t make aa ton of money, but we experience things money couldn’t buy. We don’t have it easy, but hard is ok. We live life deeply in a shallow world and above all get experience in our weakness and strength of the God who loves us.

Rev. Dr. Chris Atwood is the senior pastor at Liberty Barn Church in Delaware.