Ohio’s turkey numbers slightly up

Ohio’s wild turkey poult index was slightly above average in 2024 according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Courtesy | Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Ohio’s wild turkey poult index, a metric used to estimate nest success and poult survival for the bird, was slightly above the 10-year average at 2.9 poults per hen in 2024, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The Division of Wildlife relies on public reports of wild turkeys and their young, called poults, in July and August of each year to estimate nest success and poult survival. The annual poult index can serve as an indicator of wild turkey population trends and inform harvest regulations in future years. Turkey brood success is largely influenced by weather conditions, habitat, and predation.

This is the fourth year in a row that Ohio’s brood survey has been above average or slightly above average. Wild turkey brood surveys in 2021, 2022, and 2023 showed strong nest productivity that benefitted turkey populations. The statewide average poults per hen was 2.8 in 2023, 3.0 in 2022, and 3.1 in 2021. This year, the 10-year average increased from 2.7 to 2.8 poults per hen because of recent turkey nest success.

Turkey poult production varied slightly by region. In northeast and northwest Ohio, the index was 3.1 poults per hen. It was 2.8 in southeast and central Ohio, and 2.2 poults per hen in southwest Ohio. Because of habitat availability, Ohio’s turkey populations are typically strongest in the eastern and southern counties. This year’s survey results were based on 1,952 responses.

The restoration of the wild turkey in Ohio is among the state’s most notable wildlife success stories. Wild turkeys were wiped out around 1904, and the Division of Wildlife began reintroducing wild turkeys to the Buckeye State in the 1950s. For the next five decades, the wild turkey population grew and expanded rapidly, facilitated by trap-and-transfer efforts. By 1999, wild turkeys were found in all 88 counties.

Ohio’s first modern-day spring wild turkey hunting season opened in 1966 in nine counties, and hunters checked 12 birds. The total number of harvested turkeys topped 1,000 for the first time in 1984. Turkey hunting was opened statewide in 2000. The highest Ohio spring wild turkey harvest was in 2001 when hunters checked 26,156 birds.

Ohio’s fall wild turkey hunting season is open from Tuesday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 27. The season bag limit is one turkey of either sex. A valid Ohio hunting license and fall turkey permit are required unless exempted. All successful hunters are required to complete the game check process. Check the 2024-25 Hunting and Trapping Regulations for more information on fall turkey hunting, game check, and license and permit requirements.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.