Program to highlight extreme wind events

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Canoeing

Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. at Neff Reservoir, state Route 98, east of Bucyrus.

The Crawford Park District invites you to stop out for an evening paddle around Neff Reservoir. After learning some canoeing basics and safety, you will then take to the water! Please wear shoes that can get wet. All equipment will be provided. No registration required, but it will be first come, first served.

For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Tales of Recent Tornados and Windfalls of the Past

Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The Crawford Park District invites you to come and share your experiences and knowledge of extreme wind events in Crawford County. Property and habitat damage can have life changing effects. All ages are welcome. This program will be moderated by Bill Fisher. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Aug. 24, at 9:15 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in celestial sights. Some of the targets for summer are:

• Big Dipper – an asterism, several large galaxies in the area, and Mizar and its companion star Alcor.

• Arcturus – the 4th brightest star in our sky, part of constellation Boötes: the Herdsman, and has a double star Epsilon Boötis.

• Corona Borealis – “the Northern Crown”, 73rd constellation in size, and found between Boötes and Hercules.

• Hercules – 25,000 light-years away, a great object to observe, some of the oldest stars in our galaxy, and home to the Great Globular Cluster (M13).

• M92 – one of the brightest globular clusters in the Milky Way, found in the constellation Hercules, and is farther than M13.

• Cat’s Eye Nebula (NGC 6543) – one of the first planetary nebulae to be discovered, it’s expanding gas from a dying star, 3000 light-years away, and found in the constellation Draco.

• Scorpius – the “Scorpion”, contains the closest globular cluster M4, and home of a carbon star named Antares – which is a red super giant star.

• The center of the Milky Way – the area our whole galaxy rotates around.

