Auditions announced for upcoming season

The Renaissance Performing Arts Association is thrilled to announce virtual auditions for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Open to all non-union actors, these auditions offer an exciting opportunity to perform in a variety of productions. Most named roles are paid, with housing and travel provided.

Audition details

• Visit rentickets.org/auditions/ for information on specific roles available for each production.

• Submissions — Please submit 16-32 bars of a song in the style of the show and a dance reel if available.

• Commitment to inclusion — The Renaissance is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion. We strongly encourage the casting of women, non-gender binary/trans individuals, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), and people with disabilities in roles where these characteristics are not essential to the role.

Deadlines

• Submissions for “South Pacific” are due by Aug. 19.

• All other submissions are due by Sept. 3.

Production information

“South Pacific”

• Directed by Ryan Shealy

• Musical direction by Jacob Poiner

• Performance dates: October 4-13

• Rehearsals begin Sept. 9

• Description — This stripped-down version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic focuses on the banality of war and the anxiety of waiting for the next attack, reimagined for a small ensemble playing multiple roles.

• Special Casting — Seeking actors of East Asian and Pacific Islander heritage for certain roles.

“The Producers”

• Directed by Michael Thomas

• Musical Direction by Kelly Knowlton

• Performance Dates — Nov. 9-17

• Rehearsals Begin Oct. 7

• Description — Mel Brooks’ laugh-out-loud spectacle follows a scheming producer and his mousy accountant aiming to produce the biggest flop on Broadway.

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

• Directed by Ryan Shealy

• Musical Direction by Kelly Knowlton

• Performance Dates: March 8-16, 2025

• Rehearsals Begin: Feb. 3, 2025

• Description — This rock opera, seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot, follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story is told entirely through song and explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, and the Roman Empire.

• Casting is open to all gender identities, expressions, and backgrounds.

“Fiddler on the Roof In Concert”

• Featuring The Mansfield Symphony and conducted by Octavio Mas-Arocas

• Performance Date is May 10, 2025

• Rehearsals begin on April 28, 2025

• Description — A lightly staged reading with full music provided by the Mansfield Symphony. The award-winning tale of Tevye the Dairyman and his family’s struggles in a changing Russia is a true musical theatre tradition.

For further information, please contact Shealy by email at [email protected].

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.