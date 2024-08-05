Lake Erie fishing still good

August is here and despite the summer heat, the fishing success at Lake Erie hasn’t slowed down. The perch bite in the western basin has been tremendous this year with the average size of those being caught being much bigger than in recent years. Unfortunately, many of the area bait shops are struggling to net enough emerald shiners to meet the demand, but right now they are even biting the golden shiners and most bait stores usually have those in stock.

At the end of a perch fishing trip, I like to freeze my leftover minnows in cheap vodka in case I can’t find any minnows available at the local bait shops the next time I want to go out. The vodka preserves them very well. Just put the leftover live minnows (use only live ones) in a freezer bag and pour just enough vodka into the bag to cover them. Once they have expired, squeeze out the excess air, seal them shut, and freeze them. They will not completely freeze because of the alcohol and they will thaw out quickly when you are ready to use them. This method works especially well on the larger minnows that you are planning to cut into thirds anyways.

Another method is using salt to preserve them. I have purchased and used salted minnows before when live ones aren’t available but, side by side, I seem to have better luck with the vodka minnows over the salt preserved minnows. Live minnows are always the first choice but it’s nice to have a backup plan when you arrive at the lake and find out that none of the bait stores have live bait available.

If you prefer walleye, that bite is still tremendous in the central and eastern basins as well. Either way, there is still plenty of summer left to put some perch or walleye in your freezer for the winter.

• Remember the duo that made national headlines getting caught cheating in a Lake Erie walleye tournament by shoving weights down the fish’s throats to make them weigh more? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife announced that the fishing boat seized from Chase Cominsky, 37, of Hermitage, Pa., was sold through an online auction Tuesday. Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, 44, of Ashtabula, were convicted in May 2023 of felony cheating and misdemeanor animal ownership charges.

The forfeited boat, a 22-foot Ranger, was sold in an online auction that closed on Tuesday, July 23. The winning bid for the boat was $82,000 with a final price of $96,288.50 including fees and taxes. The boat was offered for sale with its motors and trailer.

With this money, the Division of Wildlife will purchase a new Lake Erie law enforcement patrol vessel for Ohio Wildlife Officers.

In 2022, the Division of Wildlife received a report of individuals cheating during a walleye fishing tournament in Cleveland. The resulting investigation seized a boat, motors, and trailer and penalties included a three-year fishing license revocation for both individuals.

Ohio wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property. As state law enforcement officers, they contribute to public safety in their local areas and Ohio’s great outdoors. They also speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, perform fish and wildlife surveys, and provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor related recreation.

Anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation in Ohio can call 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437). Reports are kept anonymous.

Until next time, Good Hunting and Good Fishing!

Ken Parrott is a retired Northmor High School Agricultural Science teacher.