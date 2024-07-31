Trip planned to local prairie

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Schanzenbach Prairie

Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at 4924 Henry Cooper Road.

Join the Crawford Park District for a special program to discover a local prairie. For several years, Mark Schanzenbach has been converting rolling farm ground into a conservation oasis. While his tallgrass prairie has improved the diversity of the landscape, Mark’s addition of wetlands has greatly enhanced his conservation efforts. Join Mark on a tour through his diverse prairie and wetland features. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Feeding Day

Monday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The animal ambassadors of the Crawford Park District get a variety of foods. Some prefer worms or mice, while others munch on leafy greens, fruits and vegetables. Stop by to help prepare some of the animals’ meals and then watch as they gobble it up. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Archery

Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity that gets us away from the hustle and gadgets of life, allowing us to focus on one thing: hitting the target. Join the Crawford Park District for an archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics. All equipment will be provided. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.