Council on Aging sets August schedule

The Crawford County Council on Aging (COA) has planned many activities that involve food and bingo in August.

“Bingo seems to be everyone’s favorite,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “We had around 50 seniors attend our Christmas in July bingo. Any activity involving food also brings in a crowd.”

Two cooking demonstrations, funded through the Healthy Aging Grant, are planned. Kerri Eidson, SNAP educator for Crawford County, will lead the demonstrations and provide a serving to each senior in attendance. Sign-up is limited. The first will be on Aug. 8 and feature a skillet lasagna and three sisters salad. The second will be on Aug. 22 and feature stuffed peppers and a creamy pumpkin dip dessert.

The COA’s popular “Meet to Eat” activity will take place on Aug. 13 at Checker’s Pizza and Pints in Crestline. Seniors should sign up with Moody. Those attending are responsible for their own meal purchases.

The Council on Aging is celebrating the Bratwurst Festival on Aug. 15 with a Bratwurst Party, sponsored by Avita Health System. The event includes a free Carle’s Bratwurst lunch – while supplies last – and bingo.

The COA’s Crestline Bingo continues at VFW Post 2920 on the third Tuesday of each month. The Aug. 20 bingo is sponsored by Gentiva Hospice. Exercise Bingo will take place at the Crestline Library on Aug. 27.

“Exercise bingo is really cool,” Moody said. “You have a bingo card that shows the movements. When the instructor draws a card and performs the stretch, the seniors must follow along and do the stretch as well. If that movement is on their card, they can mark it. When they get a bingo they can pick a prize.”

Moody added, “Another cool and different bingo we are having in August is musical bingo. Heartland Hospice is providing the prizes. It’s kind of a mash-up of ‘Name that Tune’ and bingo. I’m excited to see how it plays out. This one is limited to 25 participants.”

The Council on Aging’s commodity closet will be open from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 26 in the lunchroom at 200 S. Spring St.

“There are no income requirements. You just have to be a Crawford County resident and 60 or older,” Moody said. “We always have a crowd waiting to come in, so I randomly select names using an app on my phone to bring seniors in smaller groups to shop. This way, everyone has a fair chance and can easily move around.”

The Council on Aging is always accepting donations for the commodity closet. Needed items include canned meat and tuna, microwavable meals like Hormel and mac and cheese cups, readymade Jello and pudding, condiments, canned fruit and vegetables, laundry detergent, dish soap, and paper towels.

“We prefer easy, microwavable meals and pull-tab cans,” Moody said. “Many seniors live alone so they don’t want bags of rice and beans – things that you use to feed a family. They want something simple. I also have quite a few that come in that don’t cook or only use the microwave.”

The COA only accepts non-expired items that are in good condition, and no dented cans are accepted.

Some activities have limited attendance. Seniors should register in advance by calling Moody at 419-562-3050 option 4. Those on the list are guaranteed supplies and a seat and will receive an automated call of any activity changes. Activities take place at the Council on Aging, located at 200 S. Spring St., unless otherwise noted. COA activities are open to senior citizens ages 55 and older.

Submitted by the Crawford County Council on Aging.