Another opioid settlement in works for city

Galion City Council passed several ordinances during its July 23 meeting related to city improvements and agreed to participate in a nationwide opioid settlement with Kroger.

Council attendance was low during the final July meeting. Council member Ken Bodkins received an excused absence, and former 4th Ward council member Carrie Zeger’s seat remains empty. With two members missing, council required a unanimous vote to suspend any rules.

Ordinances 2024-59 and 2024-60 both allowed the safety service director to advertise for bids on city improvement projects. Ordinance 59 is related to reconstruction of Covert Way. Ordinance 60 will allow the city to hire a company to trim trees near live wires in Galion.

In further business, the council also read Ordinance 2024-61, which contained the required paperwork for the City of Galion to participate in a nationwide settlement with Kroger regarding the opioid epidemic. The ordinance gives the safety service director permission to submit the paperwork.

If the settlement moves forward, Galion will receive a small percentage of the settlement funds. The city is currently receiving funds from a separate opioid-related settlement. If received, the funds from the settlement will have restrictions determining where the money can be spent.

In his financial reports, Auditor Brian Saterfield informed the council that the city is undergoing a state-driven audit. Saterfield’s office is complying with the audit and working to provide information going as far back as 10 years in the city’s financial history.

Mayor Tom O’Leary took time to thank several local businesses and organizations within Galion that sponsored free pool days for the summer. Those groups included Midnight Cookie Company, Ego Unlocked Salon, American Bail Bonds, Rus-Men Farms, Galion Kiwanis, Galion City Schools staff, Galion Elks and Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home.

