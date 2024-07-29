Ready for Hire completes Create Camp

Create Camp participants compete in a game during the Create Camp Olympics. Courtesy | Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

The Ready for Hire program, in collaboration with the Bucyrus Public Library, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of the Ready for Hire Create Camp.

This innovative program saw 15 enthusiastic young adults engage in a wide range of hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) activities, all guided by four dedicated young adult camp coaches. The Create Camp culminated in an exciting Create Camp Olympics/program celebration, marking a triumphant end to two weeks of creativity and learning.

The Ready for Hire Create Camp took place from June 17-28, running Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bucyrus Public Library. Throughout the camp, selected teens participated in diverse activities, including creating digital art, coding robots, tackling VR challenges, and designing projects for 3D printing. In addition to these innovative sessions, participants could select projects utilizing Skillshare and various STEAM resources like Procreate, Fusion 360, Blender, and Photoshop. The participants’ projects will be showcased in a digital art installation at the library on July 31 from 6-7 p.m.

The program was supported by paid student internships, offering selected high school juniors and seniors from Crawford County the chance to serve as young adult program assistants. These student interns began their roles on June 3 and spent the first two weeks preparing by completing Skillshare courses and projects.

The Ready for Hire Level Up program is a career-readiness program for students in grades nine through 12, but the Bucyrus Public Library has used library resources to expand the program to sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students. The program aims to provide valuable and in-demand career skills such as animation, Photoshop, 3D printing, music production, digital illustration and design, and more.

For more information, interested parties may follow the Bucyrus Public Library Facebook page, visit the Bucyrus Public Library website, or email Crawford County Site Coordinator Kevin Fourman at [email protected] or BPL Teen Services Manager Kolter Kiess at [email protected].

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.