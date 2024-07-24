Program to teach basics of archery

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Archery

Thursday, July 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity that gets us away from the hustle and gadgets of life, allowing us to focus on one thing: hitting the target. Join the Crawford Park District for an archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics. All equipment will be provided. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, July 27, at 9:15 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in celestial sights. Some of the targets for summer are:

• Big Dipper – an asterism, several large galaxies in the area, and Mizar and its companion star Alcor.

• Arcturus – the 4th brightest star in our sky, part of constellation Boötes: the Herdsman, and has a double star Epsilon Boötis.

• Corona Borealis – “the Northern Crown”, 73rd constellation in size, and found between Boötes and Hercules.

• Hercules – 25,000 light-years away, a great object to observe, some of the oldest stars in our galaxy, and home to the Great Globular Cluster (M13).

• M92 – one of the brightest globular clusters in the Milky Way, found in the constellation Hercules, and is farther than M13.

• Cat’s Eye Nebula (NGC 6543) – one of the first planetary nebulae to be discovered, it’s expanding gas from a dying star, 3000 light-years away, and found in the constellation Draco.

• Scorpius – the “Scorpion”, contains the closest globular cluster M4, and home of a carbon star named Antares – which is a red super giant star.

• The center of the Milky Way – the area our whole galaxy rotates around.

Schanzenbach Prairie

Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at 4924 Henry Cooper Road.

Join the Crawford Park District for a special program to discover a local prairie. For several years, Mark Schanzenbach has been converting rolling farm ground into a conservation oasis. While his tallgrass prairie has improved the diversity of the landscape, Mark’s addition of wetlands has greatly enhanced his conservation efforts. Join Mark on a tour through his diverse prairie and wetland features.

Feeding Day

Monday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The animal ambassadors of the Crawford Park District get a variety of foods. Some prefer worms or mice, while others munch on leafy greens, fruits, and vegetables. Stop by to help prepare some of the animals’ meals and then watch as they gobble it up.

