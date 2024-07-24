GCT to perform ‘The Addams Family’

The Galion Community Theatre (GCT) is thrilled to announce its summer youth production of the musical “The Addams Family,” a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, featuring an original story that inspires all to “move toward their darkness.” The show will run on July 26-27 and Aug. 2-3 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.

This production is proudly sponsored by United Way of North Central Ohio as the presenting sponsor, with additional support from Galion Dental Partners, Firelands Federal Credit Union, Flick Packaging, and Crossroads Original Designs.

Directed by the talented Rachel Jarvis, with music direction by Amy Jarvis, the production is accompanied by Zach Oris, a member of the GCT Youth Board. Stage management is handled by Charles Adcock, and choreography is crafted by Beth Anne Jarvis. What makes this production particularly special is the youthful energy, with the cast comprised entirely of actors aged 10-20, and much of the crew also in that age bracket.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and talent displayed by our young performers and crew,” said Rachel Jarvis. “Their passion and hard work have brought this quirky, heartwarming show to life, and we can’t wait to share it with our community.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.galiontheatre.org or by calling 419-468-2662.

Come and join the GCT for an evening or afternoon of laughter, music, and the peculiar charm of “The Addams Family.” This production is a testament to the vibrant, youthful talent in our community, and an event you won’t want to miss.

Submitted by Galion Community Theatre.