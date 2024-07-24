Crawford SWCD to host annual meeting

Please join the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) at the 79th annual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27. This event will be held at The Pickwick Place, located at 1875 N. Sandusky Ave. in Bucyrus. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner tickets cost $16 and must be reserved by Aug. 16.

The Crawford SWCD supervisor election will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 6:45 p.m. All owners and occupiers of land at least 18 years of age or older within Crawford County are eligible to vote for SWCD board supervisors. Eligible voters can register at the door to receive a ballot. Attendees may vote in the Crawford SWCD supervisor election and leave without purchasing an annual meeting ticket.

This year’s events include the SWCD supervisor election, dinner at 6:30 p.m. and catered by Eats & Events by Emily and Mark’s Homemade Ice Cream for dessert, SWCD Conservation slide show, and featured speaker Dr. Marissa Hake, DVM.

Hake is a graduate of Michigan State University where she received her bachelor’s degree in animal science, a doctorate in veterinary medicine, and a master’s degree in public health. She lives in northwest Ohio with her full-time farming husband Travis and their two sons, McCoy and Hayes. Hake is passionate about communicating with consumers about modern agriculture through her personal social media accounts — @CalfVet on Facebook and @CalfVet_ on Instagram. Her full-time job is working as the director of animal welfare and sustainable farming for milk company Fairlife.

Additionally, she has a beef cow herd of British White Cattle. She spends her days balancing being a farmer’s wife, boy mom, veterinarian, and beef producer. Beyond her everyday life, she loves to give a behind-the-scenes look at raising kids and cattle and starting a small business, all with a heavy dollop of wit and humor.

Plan to attend by contacting the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District office at 419-562-8280 extension 3.

Submitted by the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District.