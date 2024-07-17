Partnership projects 63 new jobs over next 3 years

The Crawford County Partnership provided Galion City Council members with an update on its progress this quarter as the group works to foster economic development in the community.

David Zak, a representative of the Partnership, informed the council on July 9 about successful ongoing projects in the county. Among these is the expansion of Eliot Machine Works, a manufacturing company located on the north side of Galion.

Zak reported that $24 million in investments were announced during the second quarter. These investments encompass both economic and community development projects. Additionally, the Crawford Partnership anticipates the creation of 63 new jobs in the community over the next three years.

These new investments are projected to generate “a potential $1.3 million in tax revenue” over the next decade.

As the Crawford Partnership continues its efforts in economic development, Zak outlined their two primary goals for this year: workforce development and community development. Currently, the nonprofit has 31 active projects focused on workforce development.

Zak also highlighted successes in community development, aided by a $1.5 million EPA Brownfield Grant and a $1.6 million State Capital budget this year. These funds make potential community development projects more feasible.

Across the county, the Crawford Partnership is managing 165 active projects. These include 83 in Bucyrus, 19 in Crestline, 35 in Galion, 10 in New Washington, and the remaining 10 in rural Crawford County or other areas.

Of these projects, 60% are related to economic development, with approximately 20% of those focused on manufacturing.

