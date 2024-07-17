Learn more about Johnny Appleseed

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Johnny Appleseed: Why Johnny Lives on in America’s Collective Memory

Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The Crawford Park District welcomes Elaine Gebhardt-Naples, tourism consultant for the Bucyrus Tourism & Visitors Bureau and board member of Norton Bicentennial Inc. Elaine will give a presentation on Johnny Appleseed and discuss John Chapman (aka Johnny Appleseed) both in the national, historical context, as well as his “roots” in Bucyrus and Crawford County. This presentation will also review the upcoming plans to commemorate Johnny Appleseed in the developing Norton Park, located on the north end of Bucyrus. Norton Park will be located just off North Sandusky Avenue and adjacent to Harmon Park. This presentation is designed for persons ages 16 and older. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Girl Scout Day

Saturday, July 20, from 12-4 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Are you a Girl Scout or interested in joining Girl Scouts? If so, join the Crawford Park District for a day of nature fun in the park! Activities to complete nature badges for all age levels will be available along with general nature activities. Girl Scouts from all troops are welcome! If you would like to attend the EcoLearner and EcoFriend badge program from 1-3 p.m., please call the office at 419-683-9000 to register. You do not need to register for the other programs and activities.

Feeding Day

Monday, July 22, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

The animals of the Crawford Park District that reside in the Nature Center get a variety of food. Some prefer worms or mice, while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Stop by to help Lisa feed some of our animal ambassadors.

Archery

Thursday, July 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity that gets us away from the hustle and gadgets of life, allowing us to focus on one thing: hitting the target. Join the Crawford Park District for an archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics. All equipment will be provided. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

