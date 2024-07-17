Eagle Dance Center earns awards

Members of the Eagle Dance Center pose with their trophies. Courtesy | Eagle Dance Center

Eagle Dance Center in Galion showcased unparalleled talent and dedication at The Southern Finals, hosted by Showstopper in Orlando, Florida, last week. The event is the nation’s largest dance competition.

Competing against top studios from across the country, Eagle Dance Center secured multiple top honors following their stellar performances. Eagle Dance Center’s journey to the finals began with their exceptional showing at the Showstopper regional competition in Columbus in April, where they earned distinguished adjudications and placements.

Among their notable achievements at The Southern Finals, Eagle Dance Center proudly announces the following placements:

• Alexis Cawrse — sixth place overall in teen performance solo

• Autumn Miller — ninth place overall in senior performance solo

• Carly Kent — fourth place overall in senior performance solo

• Izzy Pohlabel — sixth place overall in senior performance solo

• Kaitlyn Tanner — seventh place overall in teen performance solo

• Alexandra Voll — third place overall in teen performance solo

• “Dem Beats” (Alexandra and Ashlynn Voll) — first place overall in teen performance duet/trio

• “Marry The Night” (Alexis Cawrse and Autumn Miller) — 1st place overall in senior performance duet/trio

• “Barbie Girlz” (Carly Kent and Izzy Pohlabel) — second place overall in senior performance duet/trio

• “Cheetah Love” (Cambree Bartolucci and Kaitlyn Tanner) — 10th place overall in junior performance duet/trio

• “Judas” (Khloe Murrell, Kaitlyn Tanner, Ashlynn Voll, Alexandra Voll) — sixth place overall in teen performance small

• “9 to 5” (Cambree Bartolucci and Kaysen Galbert-Jones) — eighth place overall in junior performance duet/trio

• “Where We’ve Been” (Khloe Murrell, Ava Stowers, Kaitlyn Tanner) — second place overall in teen performance duet/trio

• “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” (Alexis Cawrse, Carly Kent, Autumn Miller, Ryleigh Pickering, Izzy Pohlabel, Ava Stowers, Maelyn Webb) — second place overall in teen performance small

• “Battlefield” (Alexis Cawrse, Carly Kent, Ryleigh Pickering, Izzy Pohlabel, Ava Stowers, Maelyn Webb) — second place overall in teen performance small

In total, Eagle Dance Center received an impressive tally of 13 platinum and six gold adjudication awards along with 15 overall placements, underscoring their exceptional artistry and commitment to excellence.

Looking ahead, the dancers of Eagle Dance Center are eager to commence their 2025 Competition Team season following successful auditions in June. Their journey begins on July 15 as they prepare for a series of regional events across the state from March to June 2025.

For more information about Eagle Dance Center and their achievements, visit www.eagledancecenter.com or follow them on social media.

Submitted by Eagle Dance Center.