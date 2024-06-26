Renaissance unveils 2024-25 season lineup

The Renaissance Performing Arts Association is proud to unveil its highly anticipated 2024-25 season, featuring an array of captivating productions, concerts, and educational events designed to engage audiences of all ages and tastes.

Following the success of their 95th-anniversary celebration, the Renaissance team is thrilled to invite the community to experience another year of exceptional entertainment and enrichment. This season promises to embody the ethos of “experiences for everyone,” offering diverse programming that reflects the vibrant cultural tapestry of Mansfield.

The Park National Bank Broadway Series starts with Disney’s beloved classic, “Beauty and the Beast,” followed by the uproarious musical comedy, “The Producers,” and culminates with the iconic rock opera, “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Music lovers can delight in the Avita Health System Concert Series lineup, which includes Electric Avenue’s thrilling 1980s MTV Experience, country sensation Sawyer Brown, vocal ensemble Take 6, a Motown and soul celebration titled “Uptown,” and Ramble Tamble’s tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival.

In the OhioHealth Symphony Series, Mansfield Symphony Orchestra treats audiences to a diverse repertoire, including a free community concert, holiday pops, and a collaboration with Broadway on “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The Mechanics Bank Education Series offers abound in the Mansfield Youth Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.,” sensory-friendly performances, Teddy Bear Concerts, and engaging workshops like Improv Underground and MindSprouts Showcase.

The Innovation Series presents South Pacific and the Emerging Artists Festival, featuring fresh new plays and musicals. Meanwhile, special events like the US Army Field Band concert promise unforgettable experiences.

The Spotlight Series showcases cinematic gems like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and the classic ballet “The Nutcracker,” complemented by captivating jazz performances and the comedic brilliance of Preacher Lawson.

The Pictures on the Plaza outdoor film series returns, featuring family favorites such as “Space Jam,” “Jumanji,” and “Shrek.”

“We’ve worked hard to bring a season of entertainment for our community that has something for everyone,” stated Renaissance President and CEO Chelsie Thompson. “With a free symphony concert to kick off our season and a variety of affordable pricing options including subscriptions and memberships, we want to ensure the community knows we are here to serve and provide a space where everyone can experience and enjoy all that the arts have to offer.”

For more information, visit the Renaissance box office or contact 419-522-2726.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.