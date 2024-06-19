Renaissance to perform Broadway classic

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s classic, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” coming to the Renaissance main stage as part of the Park National Bank Broadway Series. Directed by Ryan Shealy, with musical direction by Kelly Knowlton, this international sensation will captivate audiences over six performances.

Beauty and the Beast performances are scheduled for Saturday, July 20, July 27, and Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 21, July 28, and Aug. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, this beloved tale includes all the wonderful songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The story follows Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under an enchantress’s spell. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out, and if the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

“Our team is thrilled to bring a fresh perspective to such a well-known production. Our talented designers and actors are pushing creative boundaries to offer a new take on this beloved tale,” said Shealy.

Cast highlights

Belle — Kayla Rodriguez Perez

Beast — Matt Piper

Gaston — Jacob Poiner

Lumiere — Dru Loman

Cogsworth — Noah Casner

Mrs. Potts — Leah Gesouras

Lefou — Zak Ramos

Maurice — Bob Gardner

Bebette — Nykera Gardner

M. Grand B. — Madeleine McNamara

Chip — Wyatt Bechstein

Featuring: Lillian Casy, Kadelyn Becker, Tonne Webber, Bobby Morrow, Nikki Stitak, Jack Preston Issler, Khordel Jackson, Jake Sustersic, MJ Irvine-Selby, Jaque Workman

With: Katie Harrigan, Milo McDonald, Jackie Metz, Sage Painly, Graydon Pierce, Ally Racer, Payne Schwartz, Torre Webber

Beauty and the Beast is part of the Park National Bank Broadway Series, with additional support from J & B Acoustical, K. E. McCartney, and Hudson and Essex.

Join us for the Be Our Guest Fest on Sunday, July 21, following the performance. Enjoy activities, food trucks, and photo opportunities with the cast in the Renaissance green space located between the historic theatre and Theatre 166.

For tickets and more information, visit rentickets.org or contact the box office at 419-522-2726. The box office is open Tuesday-Friday from 12-5 p.m. at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.