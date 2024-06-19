Plans underway for cancer center

Avita Health System is working on plans for a comprehensive cancer center in Ontario to open in late fall of 2025.

Senator Mark Romanchuk recently announced that Avita Health System was a recipient of a grant through the One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund (OTSCIF) that is investing millions into the district’s projects.

“We are thankful to Senator Romanchuk for including Avita and awarding us $1.15M that, coupled with other gifts and grants, continues to help us move forward with solidifying funds for our new cancer center,” explained Jerome Morasko, President/CEO of Avita Health System.

Avita’s new comprehensive cancer center will be located at their South Campus facility at 600 Richland Mall in Ontario.

“In addition to bringing more jobs to the community, the goal will be to enhance the patient’s plan of care by having local oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons and primary care providers work as a team. It will also allow patients to receive a greater amount of care done locally, which is a big request we receive from our cancer patients,” said Morasko.

Submitted by Avita Health System.