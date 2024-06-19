Campaign aims to restock Tiger Closets

Galion City Schools’ family engagement coordinator, Jessica Berger, is excited to announce the launch of a new campaign aimed at restocking the district’s Tiger Closets. This initiative will kick off at the upcoming Third Friday in Galion events, proudly sponsored by the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce.

This campaign invites the community to donate new or gently used Galion spirit wear and sweatpants and new packaged socks and underwear of all sizes. These essential items will support students in need throughout the school district, ensuring they have access to appropriate clothing for both school and extracurricular activities.

Donations can be dropped off at the Third Friday in Galion events on the following dates:

• June 21

• July 19

• Aug. 16

The donation booth will be open from 5-8 p.m. on each of these dates, providing ample opportunity for community members to contribute to this worthy cause.

The Third Friday in Galion events are a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy local entertainment, and support a variety of local initiatives. By participating in the Tiger Closets campaign, attendees can make a meaningful impact on the lives of students in Galion City Schools.

For more information about the campaign or how to get involved, please contact Berger at 419-468-3134 ext 13550.

Submitted by Galion City Schools.