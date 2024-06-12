Take time to celebrate International Mud Day

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Feeding Day

Monday, June 17, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The animal ambassadors of the Crawford Park District get a variety of foods. Some prefer worms or mice, while others munch on leafy greens, fruits and vegetables. Stop by to help prepare some of the animals’ meals and then watch as they gobble it up. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Mud Day

Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Current science points to many positive attributes of playing in the dirt. Why not help the Crawford Park District celebrate International Mud Day! There will be opportunities to just get your toes or hands muddy … or to get completely covered in mud! Jefferson Twp. Fire Department will be on hand to give you a rinse. Fun for the whole family!

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, June 22, at 9:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in celestial sights. Some of the targets for summer are:

• Big Dipper – an asterism, several large galaxies in the area, and Mizar and its companion star Alcor.

• Arcturus – the 4th brightest star in our sky, part of constellation Boötes: the Herdsman and has a double star Epsilon Boötis.

• Corona Borealis – “the Northern Crown”, 73rd constellation in size, and found between Boötes and Hercules.

• Hercules – 25,000 light-years away, a great object to observe, some of the oldest stars in our galaxy, and home to the Great Globular Cluster (M13).

• M92 – one of the brightest globular clusters in the Milky Way, found in the constellation Hercules and is farther than M13.

• Cat’s Eye Nebula (NGC 6543) – one of the first planetary nebulae to be discovered, it’s expanding gas from a dying star, 3000 light-years away, and found in the constellationDraco.

• Scorpius – the “Scorpion”, contains the closest globular cluster M4, and home of a carbon star named Antares – which is a red super giant star.

• The center of the Milky Way – the area our whole galaxy rotates around.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.