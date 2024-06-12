Leadership announced for chamber merger

The Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce a new leadership structure for the impending Crawford County Chamber of Commerce. At the Feb. 28 Forecast Breakfast, a forthcoming merger of the two organizations was announced. Since that announcement, the board of directors from both organizations have been working diligently to see the plans for the county-wide chamber come to fruition.

“The merger represents an important milestone as we recognize that our organizations are better together,” said James Patrick, board chair for the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce.

To support the merger, a new structure of the Crawford County Chamber of Commerce will be comprised of an executive director, two assistant directors — one at the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce and one at the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce — and two part-time assistants. The search for the executive director position was launched in March and a variety of candidates were interviewed.

“We are happy to announce that Casie Grau, current director of the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce, has accepted the position of executive director of the Crawford County Chamber of Commerce while Beth Anne Jarvis will continue to demonstrate her leadership as the new assistant director at the Galion-Crestline Chamber location,” said the current Chamber Board Chairs. “With Casie’s and Beth Anne’s work ethic and dedication to the community, we are eager to see the next chapter unfold for our chambers of commerce.”

A search for a part-time administrative assistant and the assistant director at the Bucyrus location will start in the coming weeks. Heather Martin will continue to serve as one of the part-time assistants, focusing on events and marketing. The other part-time administrative assistant will focus on clerical, accounts receivable, and accounts payable tasks.

“We are continuing to move Crawford County forward with a focus on benefiting and advocating for our members. I’m so pleased to be a part of this movement while working strategically with impactful leaders like Beth Anne Jarvis, Heather Martin, our board of directors, and community partners,” said Grau.

The announcement of the merger brings a focus on combining resources and synergies of the two organizations in order to provide broader exposure and support for its members while celebrating the unique characteristics of each of the cities and villages that the chambers represent.

Jarvis, who became interim director of the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce in November 2023, stated, “In moving toward my new role as the assistant director, I’m excited to continue working out of our Galion office while collaborating with leaders and businesses across the entire county, ensuring the success of all our local businesses and organizations. I cannot wait to see what our team will be able to achieve on behalf of our community.”

The Crawford County Chamber of Commerce is anticipated to become an official entity in January 2025.

Submitted by the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce.