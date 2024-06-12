Fraley earns Outstanding Educator Award

Speech and language pathologist Deborah Fraley poses with her Outstanding Educator Award as part of her recognition by the State Support Team 7. Courtesy | Mid-Ohio ESC

Deborah Fraley, a speech and language pathologist serving Galion City Schools and St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Galion, was recently recognized by the State Support Team 7 with an Outstanding Educator Award.

Fraley was excited and surprised to receive the award, saying, “This is my first year working with school-age children, and I had no idea the impact that I had on the lives of the students that I serve.”

Galion Primary School Principal Katy Erlsten nominated Fraley as part of a team for the award after Erlsten nominated a student for the R.A. Horn Award for making huge improvements in both reading and speech.

Fraley also credits her team members for the student’s success. She said, “I was part of a wonderful team who impacted the life of a student in such a positive way that she was able to make significant overall progress this past school year. Being a part of that and being recognized by others is a great honor. I am happy serving school-age children and feel at home working in the schools.”

Shelly Patrick, assistant director of student services, said, “Mid-Ohio ESC is proud of Deborah’s accomplishment. This is her first year with Mid-Ohio ESC, and her service has been exemplary of the Mid-Ohio ESC Student Services mission to passionately serve the whole child through innovation, collaboration, and dedication.”

Submitted by Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.