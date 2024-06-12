Community Foundation opens grant window

The Community Foundation for Crawford County is accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations and municipalities, which can be accessed at www.cfcrawford.org/grantseekers. This is the second grant cycle of the year, and the deadline to apply is Aug. 31 with funding distributions to occur in December.

“Applicants will notice that the beginning of the grant application includes PowerPoint slides that explain Results Based Accountability (RBA) and helpful hints for completing the grant application,” said Lisa Workman, foundation president.

An explanation of the RBA and grant application process can also be found on the foundation’s website when accessing the grant application.

“For the last couple of years, we have been partnering with United Way of North Central Ohio to try to streamline and improve our processes in order to better serve the community,” added Rachel Jarvis, office and program manager. “By sharing the same goals and similar grant applications and evaluation processes, we feel our two grantmaking organizations are making a bigger impact in the community than working alone in our individual silos.”

Only organizations designated as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code – including governmental units – may apply. The foundation’s next grant cycle after this one will have a deadline of Dec. 31 with funding distributions to be made in April 2025.

Submitted by The Community Foundation for Crawford County.