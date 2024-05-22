Pasture and grazing school coming soon

How we manage the land is becoming increasingly important. Storms are happening with increasing frequency and intensity. If land is over-grazed, over-planted, and nutrients removed, we could have another “Dust Bowl” on our hands. To help prevent these scenarios and for the current generation’s land goals to be met while looking to future generations, the Richland County Pasture and Grazing School Series was developed.

Partners involved in the series are the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District, the United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Ohio Department of Agriculture, The Ohio State University Extension, and the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council.

The series is designed for anyone interested in pasture and grazing management. Whether you are new or experienced in livestock and forage management, the series is beneficial. The series is broken into three parts. You can attend all three workshop parts or pick and choose which best meets your needs and interests.

The series schedule is as follows:

• Field Day for Plain Growers — June 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shiloh Fire Station Pavilion located at 11 N. Delaware St. in Shiloh.

• Women for the Land Learning Circle — June 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shady Lane Alpacas located at 3073 Gass Road in Mansfield.

The cost per workshop is $10 per person and lunch and a grazing stick are included. Registration for each workshop is requested by June 11.

• Pastures for Profit Grazing School — July 23 and 25 from 6-9 p.m. each evening at the Longview Center located at 1495 W. Longview in Mansfield.

• The Pasture Walk — July 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eisenhauer Farm located at 7146 Guthrie Road in Shiloh.

The cost for Pastures for Profit Grazing School is $30 per person and includes a light dinner on July 23 and 25, a grazing stick, and a USB with the course materials. Registration is requested by July 19.

Registration or more information on the Richland County Pasture and Grazing School Series is available at https://richlandswcd.net/ or by calling 419-747-8688.

Submitted by Richland Soil and Water Conservation District.