Family hike to be held at preserve

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Family Hike

Wednesday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Heckert Nature Preserve, 1601 state Route 19.

Today is International Day of Families! Crawford Park District Naturalist Lisa plans to celebrate by bringing one of her four-legged family members on a hike through Heckert Nature Preserve. Families of all sizes are welcome to come and enjoy an evening out in nature. Heckert Nature Preserve is located at 1601 state Route 19 west of state Route 602. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Girl Scouts: Animal Habitats

Tuesday, May 21, at 6:15 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 state Route 598.

Are you a Junior Girl Scout? If so, the Crawford Park District invites you to join Troop 4253 and learn all about animal habitats and work on earning your badge. Our staff will lead a hike looking for animals in their natural habitat, make observations of animals, and recreate a habitat for an animal. Junior Girl Scouts from all troops are welcome! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

