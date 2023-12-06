Tackett honored as distinguished alumni

Pictured, from left to right, are Pioneer Superintendent Greg Nickoli, Tina Hurst, Linda Bellomy, and Distinguished Alumni Award winner Steve Tackett. Courtesy | Pioneer Career & Technology Center

Pioneer Career & Technology Center is pleased to announce Mr. Steve Tackett as the recipient of the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. This award was established for an alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer, and continues to live, work, and serve in their community.

Tackett is a 1983 Pioneer graduate from Plymouth who completed the Industrial Drafting Program. While at Pioneer, he received the 1983 Citizenship Award. After graduation, Tackett began his career at Hi-Stat Manufacturing as a CAD operator before transitioning to Gorman Rupp in Bellville, where he still works today.

In his 30 years there, Tackett has continued to use the skills he learned at Pioneer and is now the engineering technical CAD manager. He has also stayed involved in his church for the past 50 years and has served as Sunday school superintendent since 1998. He continues to give back to the manufacturing industry and his community.

On behalf of Pioneer Career & Technology Center and the Pioneer Alumni Association, we feel this year’s honoree exemplifies this award and everything Pioneer and career technical education has to offer.

Submitted by Pioneer Career & Technology Center.