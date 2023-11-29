‘Nutcracker Ballet’ to return Dec. 9-10

The Renaissance Theatre is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Richland Academy of the Arts’ “The Nutcracker Ballet,” gracing the stage on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2:30 p.m.

The Richland Academy of the Arts, under the direction of Artistic Director Marden Ramos and Dance Department Chair Sarah Horrigan-Ramos, is proud to present its eighth annual production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” at The Renaissance Theatre as part of their esteemed family series. A captivating ballet suitable for all ages, “The Nutcracker” promises to be a magical experience, introducing young audiences to the grace and beauty of classical dance through Tchaikovsky’s mesmerizing score and a vibrantly theatrical production.

Principal dancers:

• Eva Rietschlin (Ontario High School, sophomore)

• Lily Feasel (Lexington High School, junior)

• Olyve Isch (Lexington Elementary)

• Ella Walker (Madison High School, senior)

• Joy Parker-Sweeting (Shelby High School, senior)

• Ava Irwin (Genesis Christian Academy, sophomore)

• Piper Hilterman (Logos Online, eighth grade)

• Guest dancers Erin Ekin and Thomas McGuire will grace the stage for the Sugar Plum Fairy Pas De Deux.

Isch, who portrays young Clara, has eagerly anticipated this moment since July.

“I’ve been in ‘The Nutcracker’ for the last three years, and young Clara has always been one of my favorite parts. To be able to be Young Clara is so exciting!” Isch exclaimed.

Her parents, Ian and Erin Isch, expressed their pride and excitement for her achievement.

Erin shared, “I am so incredibly proud and excited for Olyve being cast as young Clara. I’m thankful for all the teachers at the academy for helping create her love of dance and the dedication they put into these young dancers.”

Ian added, “I never thought I would be a ‘Dance Dad,’ but seeing her do what she loves with so much commitment and passion gives me so much joy.”

Tickets can be purchased through the Renaissance box office at 419-522-2726 or rentickets.org.

“The Nutcracker” unfolds the enchanting tale of Clara, a young girl gifted with a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. Audiences will be transported through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets, indulging in a delightful array of dances.

Mark your calendars for this traditional production of the Richland Academy of the Arts’ “The Nutcracker Ballet,” presented by The Renaissance Theatre.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.