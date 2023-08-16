The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) recently held a volunteer appreciation picnic at Malabar Farm to express its gratitude to its volunteers. In addition to the picnic, the Richland SWCD recognizes one volunteer each year who provides exemplary support to the district.

This year’s recipient is Leonard N. Fox of Shelby. To recognize Leonard’s dedication to the district, a black gum tree will be planted on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at Seltzer Park in Shelby near the park’s gazebo. Leonard will also be recognized at the annual celebration on Sept. 7 at the Kehoe Center located in Shelby. The public is welcome to attend both events.

Leonard has been volunteering with the Richland SWCD since 2016. He supports the district as a precipitation monitor, meaning he monitors rain and snowfall amounts. Leonard reports his findings on the Richland SWCD website, which helps others in the county make gardening, farming, and conservation decisions. Leonard spends time planting and collecting milkweed seeds each year and donates them to the district in the fall as part of the county-wide milkweed seed pod collection. The seeds are removed from the pods and distributed the following year to be planted.

In addition to volunteering with the Richland SWCD, Leonard also volunteers with the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce and is involved with the Knights of Columbus. Although he is a retired farmer, he still spends much of his time helping on the farm in the spring and fall. In his free time, he enjoys his favorite hobbies, which are beekeeping, hunting, and fishing. Leonard has two children and four grandchildren and cherishes spending time with them. The Richland SWCD appreciates all Leonard has done for the district over the last few years.

Call 419-747-8685 or go to http://richlandswcd.net/ to learn about volunteer opportunities and services provided by the Richland SWCD.

Submitted by the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District.