There have been doctrinal differences throughout the history of the church. As early as Acts 15, we read of the Apostles and other church elders discussing whether circumcision was necessary for salvation.

Other issues have existed through the centuries: church government, baptism, female ministers, communion, purgatory, the end times, and creation, to name a few. However, the doctrine of eternal security has frequently popped up in conversation lately, more so than ever.

Eternal security is the belief that once an individual receives salvation, they are secure in the blood of Christ and can never lose their salvation.

The opposing view is that a person can lose their salvation, meaning their eternal home can change from heaven to hell.

Before we look into eternal security, let us look at salvation so we know the foundation these doctrines attempt to build on.

Everyone is a sinner. We all do things God tells us not to do and don’t do things God tells us to do (Romans 3:23; Psalm 53:3; Isaiah 53:6; Isaiah 64:6 1 John 1:8).

Because of our sin, we are separated from God (Isaiah 59:2). To have fellowship with God, or eternal life, we need our sin done away with. Blood is the only thing that can wash sins away (Hebrews 9:22). The blood is applied once there is faith in the blood. At that point, Jesus cleanses us from our sins and gives us eternal life (Ephesians 2:8-9; 1 Peter 1:18-19; Romans 5:9; Galatians 3:13).

Now back to eternal security.

Those who believe you can lose your salvation usually argue that a person can take themselves out of the grace of God. The problem is that Jesus says that no “man (can) pluck them out of my hand.” Then He takes it further and tells us that no man can pluck them out of the Father’s hand (John 10:28-29). I am a man, a human; therefore, I cannot remove myself from the safety of God’s hands.

At least three times, the Bible tells us God seals our salvation. Ephesians 1:13-14, “In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise, Which is the earnest of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, unto the praise of his glory.” Ephesians 4:30, “And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption.” 2 Timothy 2:19, “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.”

The Bible often tells us we have “everlasting” or “eternal” life. If someone can lose their salvation, then this everlasting life they possess has an opportunity to end. Therefore, it is not eternal.

God makes it clear that if a person has saving faith, they are not condemned and do possess everlasting life. John 3:18, “He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” Also, John 3:36, “He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.”

The question always comes up; “You mean if a person gets saved today and goes out and kills thirty-seven people tomorrow, they are still going to heaven?”

The question shows the person needs to grasp the power of salvation. Here is why.

Upon salvation, the Holy Spirit of God moves into a person’s heart, and there is a change. 2 Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

Notice the wording of the verse. It does not say, “If any man is in Christ, he should be a new creature: old things could become things of the past; most everything in his life should probably be different.”

The Biblical wording is most definite. Instead of using words like should, probably, and could be, the Scripture uses “is a new creature,” “are passed away,” and “are become.” Therefore, if a person becomes genuinely saved today, they will not go out there and murder anyone tomorrow, let alone 37 people. The Holy Spirit and their new spirit inside of them would not allow it. His new heart will not do it.

This information may lead to the question, “Then, do Christians sin?” Yes, Christians sin. We struggle with it all the time (Romans 7:14-25). Yet Jesus Christ is our advocate with the Father, and we should repent to restore the relationship (1 John 1:8; 1 John 2:1).

One last thing about eternal security – Isaiah 53 is the prophecy of Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross. In verse 11, speaking of God the Father, it reads, “He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied…” The Father is satisfied with His Son’s sacrifice for our sins. If I can lose my salvation, there must come a point when the Father is no longer satisfied with His Son’s sacrifice. That cannot and will not ever happen. Our salvation is secure.

