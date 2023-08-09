Kids Fun Day planned in Crestline

It has been a long, hot summer for the kids in Crestline as the municipal pool has been closed for renovation. The Crestline Community Development Team wanted to offer something fun for families this summer and came up with Kids Fun Day.

The event will be held from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, on the lawn at Crestline United Methodist Church, located at 202 S. Thoman St. in Crestline. Open to all kids who live in Crestline, the event features Taylor’s Twisting Balloons and a duck pond with prizes from 12-2 p.m. There will also be face painting and other kid activities.

Touch-A-Truck will feature emergency vehicles, a dump truck, and more. A Humvee will be provided by the United States Air Force.

The Crestline Fire Department will have its smokehouse up and running. The Red Cross and Ohio State Patrol will offer child ID kits. The Crestline Police Department will hand out bike helmets and gun locks. Food will be provided by the United Methodist Church.

All children attending the event may obtain a wristband for a free pool party from 5-8 p.m. that evening at Heise Pool in Galion. This free pool party is sponsored by the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce and the Galion Community Center YMCA. The Chamber of Commerce is also providing pizza for the kids. This is a free event for all kids who have their wristbands from attending Crestline Kids Fun Day.

This event has been made possible by the Crestline Community Development Team, Crestline Community Railroad Center, Crestline Police Department, Crestline United Methodist Church, Crestline VFW Post 2920, Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Galion Community Center YMCA.

Submitted by the Crestline Community Development Team.