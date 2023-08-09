Agency on Aging earns prestigious award

Members of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. pose for a photo with their award presenters. From left to right: Cumulus CEO John Byer, AAA5 community care specialist Shana Fraser, AAA5 CEO Duana Patton, USAging immediate past President Mary Ann Spanos, and Caregiving.com CEO Michael Eidsaune. Courtesy | Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.

The Area Agency on Aging is thrilled to announce that its Community Care Services Program received a 2023 Aging Innovations Award from USAging, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members. The Community Care Program provides in-home services to vulnerable individuals through a team of registered nurses (RNs) and state-tested nursing assistants (STNAs) through enabling services for clients with immediate needs when the local provider network is unable due to lack of capacity.

The 2023 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards, supported by Caregiving.com and Cumulus, recognizes USAging’s Area Agency on Aging and Title VI Native American Aging Program members that have found new and innovative ways to support older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers as they live in their homes and communities.

“The Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards are a timely reminder of the evolving role USAging members play in the planning, development, coordination, and delivery of aging and other home and community-based services in nearly every community in the United States,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “The AAAs and Title VI programs we honor today have set a standard for innovation and creativity in helping vulnerable older adults live with independence and dignity in their homes and communities. USAging is inspired by the example they have set for others in the Aging Network.”

The innovative nature of the Community Care Services Program focuses on STNA retention and addresses workforce challenges in direct care by providing administrative skill development, mentorship, and enhanced workforce culture.

Duana Patton, CEO of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., said, “The agency is proud to be one of over 600 Area Agencies across the country who are tireless advocates and innovators. The Community Care Program has been a model for others to follow, and I am so proud of our team. I was honored to accept the award along with one of our community care specialists at the USAging National Conference in Salt Lake City.”

The 2023 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including caregiving, diversity, equity and inclusion, health-LTSS integration, healthy aging, home and community-based services, housing and homelessness, nutrition, public health and vaccinations, social engagement, technology, and transportation and mobility.

All winners are highlighted in the USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards Showcase.

Submitted by Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.