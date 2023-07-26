The 2023-2024 Renaissance season kicks off with a bang with “Grease the Musical,” the first production of the Park National Bank Broadway Series, set to open Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances are set for July 30 at 2:30 p.m., Aug. 5 at 8:30 p.m., and Aug. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

This electrifying cast is led by guest artist Zuri Clarno, of Columbus, making her Renaissance debut as Sandy, and area favorite Noah Sgambellone starring as Danny. “Grease” is directed by Renaissance Artistic Director Michael Thomas with music direction by Kelly Knowlton and choreography by Erin Wolford of the Richland Academy of the Arts.

One of the most beloved Broadway shows of all time, “Grease” tells the story of bad boy greaser Danny and the good girl he’s fallen in love with, Sandy. One of the longest-running shows on Broadway and one of the highest-grossing films of all time, Grease has a hilarious script, incredible dancing, a colorful cast, and a host of hit songs, including “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” “Greased Lightning,” “You’re the One That I Want,” “Sandy,” “We Go Together,” “Summer Nights,” and “Grease is the Word.”

Wolford joins the creative team for “Grease” for the first time choreographing a Renaissance Broadway production. She said, “‘Grease’ is such an iconic dance musical. From ‘Greased Lightning’ to the hand jive, it has moves that everyone knows and loves. I’m excited to put my own spin on it and get to work with the cast to bring Mansfield something super fun and nostalgic this summer.”

Kelly Knowlton added, “The cast showed up for the first night of rehearsals sounding great already. You can tell they’re excited to dive into such a fun show. I can’t wait to see how they bring their own flavor to this iconic musical, and the live band should take it over the top.”

Rounding out the cast of talented performers are the “Burger Palace Boys”: Kenickie played by guest artist Noah Estep, Zakari Ramos as Doody, Jacob Poiner as Roger, and guest artist Jimmy Lancaster as Sonny. The famous “Pink Ladies” are played by returning Renaissance favorites Leah Gesouras as Rizzo, Kristin Kaufman as Jan, Emily Bare as Marty, and Samantha Woodill as Frenchie.

Additional roles are played by Jamie Mayfield (Cha Cha), Grayden Pierce (Eugene), Haley Bedocs (Patty), Drew Traxler (Teen Angel), Scott Smith (Vince Fontaine), and Jacque Workman (Miss Lynch). The ensemble features the talented Madison Kearney, Nate Cress, Kadelyn Becker, Lily Casey, Carter King, Alex Trolian, Milo McDonald, Drew Anderson, Jackie Metz, Andy Roblin, Wyatt Bechstein, Nate Roblin, and Tia Wightman.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Renaissance box office, by phone at 419-522-2726, or by visiting the Renaissance’s website at www.rentickets.org.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.