The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is pleased to announce an upcoming event focused on raising awareness and equipping older adults with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves from cryptocurrency scams. Unfortunately, the risk of scams often targets vulnerable individuals.

This event, tailored specifically for older adults, aims to educate, empower, and foster a sense of digital safety within our senior community. Exploitation, especially scams such as cryptocurrency scams, continue to be a growing concern amongst older adults. Understanding the urgency to address this issue, the Area Agency on Aging, in collaboration with the Ohio Attorney General and other professional organizations, has organized a dedicated event to shed light on these scams and arm vulnerable individuals with the information they need to safeguard their finances.

The event, titled “Cryptocurrency Scam Awareness and Information,” will take place on Friday, Aug. 4, from 9:30-11 a.m. at The Brickyard on Main, located at 135 S. Main St. in Marion. It will feature informative presentations led by Richard Meeker, MSW, LISW-S, and Katie Harper of the Ohio Attorney General’s office. Representatives from the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Marion Senior Center, Marion County Council on Aging, ProSeniors, Ohio Attorney General, and Marion Jobs and Family Services and Adult Protective Services will be on-site to provide resources and information. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about various types of cryptocurrency scams including fraudulent schemes and identity theft, along with practical tips to detect and prevent such scams.

This event is free and is intended for older adults, finance professionals, and community members who engage with older adults. For more information, please contact Sue Montgomery at smontgomery@aaa5ohio.org. Registration is not required but space is limited. This event will be live-streamed on Aug. 4 on the Agency’s Facebook page, which can be accessed at www.facebook.com/aaa5ohio/.

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging.