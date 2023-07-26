The Galion Splash Park is located at 1201 E. Walnut St. Brandon Little | The Inquirer

Galion City Council members held a special Parks and Recreation Committee meeting July 18 due to concerns over an incident at the Splash Park several weeks ago.

The park attendant on duty June 2 was running water tests in the onsite treatment plant, when a young girl went inside and fell into a contraption. The attendant pulled her out without injury.

This situation led to a 30-minute discussion during the meeting about parking lot gate security and access to the park at 1201 E. Walnut St.

Galion YMCA Director Terry Gribble attended with two managers. The city contracts with the YMCA for staff at the Splash Park and Heise Pool, then reimburses them at the end of the season in mid-August. Not all are certified lifeguards, but all are CPR and first aid trained.

Gribble said staff members discussed safety and securing gates during orientation and have again since the incident.

Second Ward council member Melissa Frank recommended signage kids can understand, yet later reiterated that “staff are doing a good job, and it was very, very unfortunate, and they will take measures to make it safer.”

Others said that Water Treatment Plant employees could come to test the water instead of YMCA staff.

Mayor Tom O’Leary said there’s probably a $30 per hour difference in what water employees earn and current pool employees are paid.

“We will take them under advisement and do a little bit of pricing,” he explained, then noted the positives of Splash Park. “These are the most complaints, all piled into one, that I’ve heard about this facility. It’s been an unqualified success. When you spend some time out there, you will find it’s good for people whose souls might be a little grouchy because you have pure joy. Thousands of people enjoy it every year.”

Council member-at-large Paula Durbin suggested a need for two employees at the Splash Park, instead of one. She expressed concern about staff members not watching children when briefly cleaning bathrooms. The mayor suggested that should also be a parent’s responsibility.

Durbin added that she “does not like the idea of putting dollar signs before the safety of the kids in this town. I don’t think that’s what we need to do. We need to make sure this is a really safe place for these little kids.”

A free aquatic playground with interactive water features suitable for children, Galion’s Splash Park opened in 2016.

A.J. Kaufman is a correspondent for the Galion Inquirer.