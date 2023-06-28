The Galion Community Chorus and the Galion Area Community Band are presenting a patriotic concert on Saturday, July 1, at 6 p.m. at the band shell in Galion’s Heise Park located north of the Galion YMCA. This is the first time in many years that members of the Community Chorus are joining the band.

The chorus will be singing two numbers. The works are “Ev’ry Tim I Feel the Spirit” by William L. Dawson and “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” words by Julia Ward Howe, arranged by Peter J. Wilhousky. The Community Chorus was formed in 1955 to perform G. F. Handel’s “Messiah,” and has performed this work annually since that time. The chorus is currently directed by Randy Mann, who is a Heidelberg graduate and served as choral director for Mt. Gilead for many years.

The Galion Area Community Band will be performing “The Star Spangled Banner” harmonized by Walter Damrosch and arranged by J. P. Sousa, “Semper Fidelis” by J. P. Sousa, “How Great Thou Art,” by Stuart K. Hine and arranged by Bob Lowden, “United Nations March” by Karl L. King, arranged by James Swearingen, “America, the Beautiful” by S. A. Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon, “Salute to America’s Finest” arranged by Paul Lavender. The concert will conclude with “Stars and Stripes Forever” by J. P. Sousa, arranged in the Sousa style by Keith Brion and Loras Schissel. All veterans and current members of the armed forces will be honored during the “Salute to America’s Finest.” For this concert, the band will be conducted by Brian Treisch, longtime director of the Community Band and Brian Griffin, the current director of bands for the Crestline Exempted Village School District. The Community Band was formed in 1976.

The concert is made possible by the support of the Galion Community Foundation, the Galion Tiger Alumni Band, and Galion City Schools.

There will be another Community Band concert on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. For more information on both concerts, please see the Galion Community Band or the Galion Community Chorus Facebook page or contact Brian Treisch at treischbt@gmail.com.

Submitted by the Galion Community Band.