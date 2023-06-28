The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. received funding from USAging’s Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative (ADVC).

This funding will keep individuals informed of the importance of vaccination benefits. The focus will center on older adults and people with disabilities who are most at risk for negative health consequences and the underserved populations and disadvantaged communities. The grant will support vaccine accessibility, public health events, vaccine clinics, community outreach and education, and more. Together with other ADVC grantees, the Area Agency on Aging will deliver vaccines and supportive services to more than 2 million older adults and people with disabilities.

“Older adults need to prioritize vaccinations as research shows that as we age, our immune system slows down, chronic conditions become more common, and the body may be less able to fight off infection and more vulnerable to its complications,” said Nicole Williams, the chief operating officer of the Area Agency on Aging. “We are very thankful at the agency to receive funds that will allow us to help older adults navigate the health system and stay up to date with recommended vaccines, including boosters for enhanced protection.”

USAging’s Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative is funded by the United States Administration for Community Living. The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging will host and sponsor vaccine clinics and potentially partner with community organizations, federally qualified health centers, and public health departments in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot counties.

“This grant will give us the opportunity to expand our reach into communities and to promote the importance of vaccines,” said Duana Patton, the chief executive officer of the Area Agency on Aging. “We are proud to be a grantee of the USAging ADVC grant and look forward to partnering with community organizations, public health departments, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies, and other medical entities to encourage individuals to receive their vaccinations. Together, we can help reduce illness, hospitalizations, and even death in older adults.”

Vaccine outreach events and clinics will be posted on the Area Agency on Aging’s Facebook page and at www.aaa5ohio.org. Gift card incentives will be provided to individuals who receive vaccinations at a clinic sponsored or hosted by the Area Agency on Aging.

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging.