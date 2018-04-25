Arts the focus during Bucyrus Schools festival on May 3

BUCYRUS — ]Bucyrus City School’s annual District Arts Festival will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bucyrus Secondary School Thursday, May 3. The event, sponsored by the Bucyrus Education Foundation, is free and open to the public.

This year’s festival will feature artwork from students in preschool through twelfth grade, as well as an array of musical performances from the award-winning High School Xband, Concert Band, Concert Choir and Players show choir.

The evening’s festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Visual Art Displays in the High School Gymnasium. The performing arts schedule will begin with the Bucyrus Players show choir and High School Choir at 6:00 p.m. in the High School gymnasium, followed by performances in the Middle School gymnasium by the Concert Band at 6:45 p.m. and the XBand at 7:45 p.m.

According to Visual Arts Instructor Mike Striker, the event is a great way for the students to take ownership of their work. “The students have worked hard all year mastering new skills and perfecting their pieces. The Arts Festival gives them an opportunity to showcase their work in a professional venue for all to see.”

“I highly encourage parents and community members to attend the show; I know they will be amazed at the high caliber of work on display.”

Students will have the chance to attend the event during the school day. Parents and community members are encouraged to visit that evening.

For information please contact Mike Striker at 419-689-1365 or e-mail mstriker@bucyrusschools.org.