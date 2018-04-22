Krichbaum Concert Series continues today at Galion’s Christ United Methodist Church

GALION — Christ United Methodist Church, 130 E. Walnut St., will present the second concert in the Krichbaum Community Concert Series at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22 at the church.

This concert will feature the CochocTONES, a male quartet based in Coshocton, Ohio. The group performs a varisty of music, including sacred (traditional, spirituals and gospel) to secular (Broadway, barbershop and pop).

The concert is free to the public. Donations are encouraged and will be used to sustain the fund used for future concerts. A reception will follow the concert.