Charles E. “Charlie” Irey, 58, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in his home.

He was born February 6, 1960 in Shelby and was the son of the late Clarence and Patsy (Harris) Irey. Charlie is survived by his wife of nearly 17 years, Sandra “Kaye” (Whited) Irey.

Charlie was a graduate of Shelby High School, a member of Galion Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and worked as a truck driver for Decoating in Shelby, Jerry’s Home Furnishings and also delivered the USA Today. He always had candy in his pocket for the kids that knew him and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by Kaye’s children which he treated like his own, Leslie (Shawn) Brown of Crestline and Sean Michael Foust of Galion; four grandchildren, Cedric Foust, Ashley (Markus) Beaver, Michael Brown and Keenan Foust; siblings, Mary Jane (Paul) Campo of Edgerton, Nicole Carroll of Galion, Clarence “Buddy” Irey of San Diego, and David (JoAnne) Irey of Lake Galion.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the Galion Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 915 Portland Way N, Galion, OH 44833 with Elder David Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Galion Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Charlie Irey and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.