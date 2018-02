Jerry H. ”Gary” Maggard, 75, of Crestline, died Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Signature Health Care, Galion after a long illness.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice in care of the funeral home.

